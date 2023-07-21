Town of Glenburn hosts 1st Lakeside Music Series of the summer

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - What sounds like Summer time more than enjoying the outdoors, taking a swim, hearing some live music and enjoying good eats?

Well people in the town of Glenburn soaked up the opportunity as the town hosted its Lakeside Landing Music Series on July 20.

Locals got the chance to listen to live music from local musicians, enjoy some BBQ, take a swim and enjoy a bonfire put on by the Glenburn Fire department.

The event is hosted by the Glenburn Parks and Recreation department and the director said she’s excited to give the town an event that truly backs the community.

“It’s been a great support,” said Carey Besse.

“The people that come really enjoy them, they’ve asked for more and we’re trying to give them more. We’ve got a sponsor now, high tech events who’s a local resident. It helps offset the cost of the bands and it’s just really been an amazing thing so I’m really proud of it.”

Music played throughout the evening until 8:30 and if you missed the first event don’t worry because there are three more shows.

The event returns on August 3, 17 and 31.

If you want to keep up with events going on in the town you can go to their website.

