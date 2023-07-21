Shark spotted off Biddeford coast; Swimmers called out of water

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - A shark was spotted off the coast of a Biddeford beach on Thursday.

Officials confirmed a lifeguard spotted the shark at Middle Beach during the afternoon and ordered everyone back to shore as a precaution.

No one was hurt following the sighting.

Our media partner spoke to a few beachgoers in Biddeford.

One told WMTW: “We were just out here lying down, and then we heard the lifeguard blowing the whistle, and we looked out and saw two fins going opposite ways.”

Officials have already given the all-clear for swimmers to reenter the water after the shark swam away.

