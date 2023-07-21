Protester sues police for his arrest outside home of conservative legal activist in Maine

A demonstrator arrested outside the home of conservative legal activist Leonard Leo contends police violated his First Amendment rights
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (AP) — A demonstrator arrested outside the home of conservative legal activist Leonard Leo contends police violated his First Amendment rights.

Eli Durand-McDonnell, 24, of Bar Harbor, contends in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that two police officers singled him out among several dozen demonstrators at Leo's behest. He was charged with disorderly conduct, but the charges were later dropped.

The arrest was made during a demonstration last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the nationwide right to an abortion.

Leo, co-chairman of the conservative legal group The Federalist Society, helped to guide former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal judiciary, providing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees and galvanizing support for them.

Police were called to Leo's Northeast Harbor home by his private security detail on July 31, 2022, and a police officer’s microphone captured a discussion in which Leo acknowledged the demonstrators weren’t on his property. Leo singled out Durand-McDonnell for allegedly cursing at him and his family earlier in the day. “I think it’s time for us to press some charges,” Leo said.

Leo is not being sued. The lawsuit targets the two officers. A message left for the officers wasn't immediately returned.

Durand-McDonnell contends he was exercising his First Amendment rights and that Maine law also required an officer to witness the conduct to make a misdemeanor arrest.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Police say DNA technology has identified the killer in the unsolved death of a woman in 1981
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House,...
Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy
Maine timeline would allow online, mobile sports wagering to begin in November
Maine State House
Maine budget committee approves pay increases for governor and lawmakers