Paving on Route 2 in Hermon causes delays

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Due to paving, parts of Route 2 in Hermon will be down to one lane and drivers will see delays.

The Maine Department of Transportation says paving will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. through next Wednesday.

They will be paving on Saturday but not on Sunday.

MaineDOT is telling motorists to expect delays, follow signage and flaggers directions, and to seek alternate routes, when possible.

