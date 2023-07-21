Paving on Route 2 in Hermon causes delays

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Due to paving, parts of Route 2 in Hermon will be down to one lane and drivers will see delays.

The Maine Department of Transportation says paving will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. through next Wednesday.

They will be paving on Saturday but not on Sunday.

MaineDOT is telling motorists to expect delays, follow signage and flaggers directions, and to seek alternate routes, when possible.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Most drug overdoses in Maine are non-fatal -- 93% -- but 7% are fatal.
Governor Janet Mills convenes Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit
Officials have already given the all-clear for swimmers to reenter the water.
Shark spotted off Biddeford coast; Swimmers called out of water
Glenburn Lakeside Summer Music Series
Town of Glenburn hosts 1st Lakeside Music Series of the summer
Monitoring air quality after smoke from Canada wildfires
Monitoring air quality after smoke from Canada wildfires