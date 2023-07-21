Maine Renaissance Faire returns this weekend

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire is officially returning this weekend.

The fair is held at the Acton Fairground and is open this weekend and next.

It includes music shows, comedy shows, food, a joust and so much more.

Gates are set to open at 10 a.m. and the fairgrounds close at 6 p.m.

To buy tickets and check out a show schedule you can visit https://themainerenfaire.com/

