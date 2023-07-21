Maine Renaissance Faire returns this weekend

ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire is officially returning this weekend.

The fair is held at the Acton Fairground and is open this weekend and next.

It includes music shows, comedy shows, food, a joust and so much more.

Gates are set to open at 10 a.m. and the fairgrounds close at 6 p.m.

To buy tickets and check out a show schedule you can visit https://themainerenfaire.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.