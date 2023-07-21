Little League State Tournament kicks off in Hermon this weekend

Hermon Little League
Hermon Little League(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - This weekend Hermon Little League will be hosting the 11-12 year old Little League State Tournament.

6 teams from across the state will be coming into town for a double-elimination tournament.

The championship game is set for next weekend.

And the winner is set to receive the honor of representing the State of Maine at the New England Regional in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I’m just excited to watch some of the best little Leaguers in the state come out and compete. There’s gonna be a lot of really good baseball played here over the course of a week and we’re hoping that folks come out in droves even if they don’t have a team in the race. Just to come out support and be a part of the action because it’s a big event and it’s fun. And it’s going to be a high level of baseball to watch,” said Hermon Little League President John Smith.

The tournament will begin with a ceremony on Saturday at 1pm with the first game following at 2.

