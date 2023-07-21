Increasing Clouds & Humidity Today, PM Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will approach the area today. This will bring us more clouds and the chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the best chance being over northern and western parts of the state. Humidity will increase today as well. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80° this afternoon. Dew points will climb back into the low and mid-60s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight along with the chance for a few scattered showers. Expect areas of fog tonight too so if you have any travel plans especially after midnight... plan on reduced visibility in spots. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure will continue to lift through the area Saturday which will keep our weather a bit unsettled for the start of the weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday will be over areas north and west of Bangor. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s to around 80°. Sunday looks better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A few showers will still be possible across the northern half of the state as an upper level disturbances moves through but otherwise mainly dry weather is expected. High pressure builds in for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in upper 70s to mid-80s. A cold front is forecast to move in on Tuesday and may bring some showers and thunderstorms to the state Tuesday afternoon. It looks like we’ve got a very warm stretch of weather next week with highs in the 80s for inland areas most days, possibly near 90° towards the middle and end of the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon with the best chances over northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 72°-82°, coolest along the coast. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Areas of fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially over northern and western locales. Highs in the 70s to around 80°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

