Hermon unveils new turf field

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon High School has unveiled its brand-new turf field.

The project broke ground back in January after residents voted in favor of the $4.1 million project.

While the field isn’t quite ready for athletes to begin practicing on it, we’re told that it will be completed in time for the fall sports season.

Hermon’s athletic director says this couldn’t have been made possible without the community.

”It’s just a tremendous asset for our school. It’s gonna help, obviously our programs from the get-go. We’re also going to include youth sports on here. So it’s a community thing and it’s just a nice draw for our school and our community. We’re very fortunate that people were willing to do this for us and we look forward to using it,” said athletic director Rick Sinclair.

While the field will host numerous preseason games between Hermon’s athletic teams, the girls’ soccer team will be the first to play a regular season game on the field.

Hermon’s athletic director says the occasion will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.