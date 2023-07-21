Hermon schools paying for all student supplies this year

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual rite of passage. But for students in Hermon, it’s going to be a lot easier this year.

For the first time, the town’s school committee budget includes all student supplies.

All of the necessities such as pens, notebooks, and folders, will be handed out on the first day of school.

Special items, such as tri-fold poster board for projects, are not included and will still need to be purchased separately as needed.

The free supplies cover all schools in the district.

“I think it just takes pressure off of parents. They are paying a healthy tax bill to begin with. And so, I think when they know that the general supplies, notebooks and pencils and crayons are all covered, I think it makes going back to school in the fall a lot easier,” said Micah Grant, superintendent, Hermon school district.

Also new this year, the Hermon school committee will be footing the bill for all students K through 12 to attend athletic events for free.

That policy will be in place this fall.

