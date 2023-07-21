Hermon schools paying for all student supplies this year

For the first time, the town's school committee budget includes all student supplies.
For the first time, the town's school committee budget includes all student supplies.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual rite of passage. But for students in Hermon, it’s going to be a lot easier this year.

For the first time, the town’s school committee budget includes all student supplies.

All of the necessities such as pens, notebooks, and folders, will be handed out on the first day of school.

Special items, such as tri-fold poster board for projects, are not included and will still need to be purchased separately as needed.

The free supplies cover all schools in the district.

“I think it just takes pressure off of parents. They are paying a healthy tax bill to begin with. And so, I think when they know that the general supplies, notebooks and pencils and crayons are all covered, I think it makes going back to school in the fall a lot easier,” said Micah Grant, superintendent, Hermon school district.

Also new this year, the Hermon school committee will be footing the bill for all students K through 12 to attend athletic events for free.

That policy will be in place this fall.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Maine Renaissance Faire
Maine Renaissance Faire returns this weekend
Fire in Greene - WMTW
Devastating fire in Greene destroys home, vehicle
Danny Williams Collins Center for The Arts
Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts
Danny Williams discusses upcoming events at the Collins Center for The Arts