Governor Janet Mills convenes Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills convened Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit on Thursday, in Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena, bringing together 1,400 policymakers and the recovery community to curb an epidemic that costs the state a dozen lives every week and hundreds of lives every year.

Mills said in her remarks, “There is no simple solution to this epidemic, but there is always hope, and there’s hard work.”

The all-day summit occurred as officials revealed the state will surpass 300 fatal overdoses for the first six months of the year; 253 drug deaths through May have already been reported.

The state is on pace for more than 600 drug deaths this year, which is less than last year’s record 716 deaths and the 632 in 2021. The opioid epidemic’s annual death toll in Maine has doubled since 2018, the year before Mills took office.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to be involved in 80% of those deaths.

“The average number of drugs in our toxicology test for a fatal overdose is three,” Gordon Smith, Director, Maine Opioid Response, said in an interview.

Governor Mills announced a pair of new initiatives, including hiring nine more peer outreach workers to help addicts obtain treatment and to distribute overdose-reversing Narcan kits.

Mills also announced a plan to tackle xylazine, an animal tranquilizer sometimes mixed by drug dealers with fentanyl and now traced in 10% to 15% of Maine drug deaths, by spending $1 million on fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

Smith explained how those work: “It’s a strip, and it will tell them whether there’s fentanyl in their product. They think they’re using just cocaine, or they think they’re using just meth, and they test it, and it shows fentanyl, maybe they’ll use slower. It’s probably naïve to think they won’t use at all, but maybe they’ll use it differently because fentanyl is so potent, 50 times more powerful than heroin, and it acts very quickly: 52% of the time, by the time EMS arrives, even if 911 is called, the people are already dead.”

Mills said of xylanzine, “People have got to know before then consume these substances. People also need to be able recognize and prevent, provide effective care for wounds from this drug. This drug truly maims and disfigures people.”

Mills and Smith said the state is expanding the number of detox beds in residential treatment centers by about 200 this year. Milestone, in Portland, is doubling in size, and Wellspring, in Hampden, near Bangor, is growing. New beds will be into rural facilities in Washington County and possibly also in Kennebec County.

Most drug overdoses in Maine are non-fatal -- 93% -- but 7% are fatal.

“We want to drive that down to zero,” Smith said. “If we can keep all of them alive, it gives them a chance for recovery when they’re ready.”

The Maine Medical Association, which represents 5,000 doctors, announced at the summit what it’s calling the Thousand Lives Campaign for Maine.

With a projected 3,500 drug deaths over the next five years, the MMA aims to save at least 1,000, particularly with medically assisted treatment.

Dr. Eric Steele, MMA President and a general practitioner, said, “Everybody who’s taking care of 1,500 patients has patients in that panel who are addicted to opioids and have opioid use disorder. We want those primary care providers, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, family physicians, internist, pediatricians -- we want them all to provide buprenorphine and medication assisted therapy to those patients of theirs who have opioid use disorder.”

MaineHealth, the state’s largest medical provider, has agreed to participate in the campaign.

“These drugs are already paid for by insurance companies, by Maine, Medicaid, by Medicare,” Steele said. “The cost of them is covered.”

Prior to undertaking its current opioid response strategic action plan, the Mills administration expanded MaineCare (Medicaid) to offer addiction treatment to low-income residents eligible for the government insurance, distributed hundreds of thousands of doses of Narcan, leading to 8,000 overdose reversals, and approved a good samaritan law to legally shield drug users who call for help when someone is experiencing an overdose.

Mills also said the administration is developing new prevention programs for schools, where nearly 20% of Maine school kids report having been offered an illicit drug, with 10% saying they have tried painkillers without a prescription, according to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

