Devastating fire in Greene destroys home, vehicle

GREENE, Maine (WMTW) - A devastating fire in Greene completely destroyed a home Thursday morning.

Multiple fire crews were called in to fight the flames engulfing a home at 338 Lane Road.

The three people inside the home were able to make it out safely. No one was injured during the fire.

Crews from the following departments aided in getting the fire under control: Lewiston, Turner, Leeds, Monmouth, Wales and Sabattus.

