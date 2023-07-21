Clouds & Isolated Showers Saturday, Brighter Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to spread across the region all as an area of low pressure moves into southern Canada. Showers have started to push into parts of western & northern Maine and a few showers could reach the Bangor region closer to sunset. Most of the showers will fizzle out overnight and lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Areas of fog are expected to develop along the coast and will try to push inland into early Saturday morning.

The chance for showers & storms will continue into Saturday. It will NOT be a washout but be prepared for a passing shower or two as the low passes to the north. Some sunshine will be possible into the afternoon and an isolated shower or storm could develop with this additional sun. Highs will max out mostly in the 70s and dew points will be in the low to mid 60s. For communities along the coast, it does appear that the fog will be persistent for much of the day.

Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend as it will be dry, mostly sunny and will have highs in the 70s & 80s. Dewpoints will be slightly lower in the low to mid 60s.

Dry weather conditions are expected to last into early next week. There will be a cold front by Tuesday afternoon that will bring a chance for showers & storms. Another system by Wednesday will bring another quick round of showers & storms. Warmer & more humid conditions will be likely into the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with isolated showers. Areas of fog along the coast. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated showers & storms. Expect more sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. SE wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s & mid 80s. Afternoon showers & storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Scattered showers & storms possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.