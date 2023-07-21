Bangor city councilors looking to address firefighters’ concerns post-ARPA vote

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following a controversial vote that denied an ARPA funding request from Bangor firefighters, city councilors are looking for a different way forward.

TV5 spoke to two councilors who took opposite stances during Tuesday’s vote.

Cara Pelletier voted in favor of moving the request forward for further review and discussion.

Clare Davitt voted no.

The City of Bangor was awarded roughly $20 million in ARPA funding that it’s looking to split among qualifying organizations.

The request from the Bangor firefighters’ union was one of 60 applications that totaled nearly $38 million. The firefighters were asking for more than $817,000 in what would be premium pay for essential workers.

Following the 5-4 vote, both councilors TV5 spoke with say they want to find avenues outside of ARPA funding to address firefighters’ concerns.

“The conversation is not over. And I want to make it clear that all of our councilors, regardless of which way they voted on the ARPA funds, support our firefighters and our first responders. We can’t be safe as a city without them. The question is, how do we do that? Where do the city funds come from? And if it’s not from ARPA, where can we find other funding in order to make sure the needs are being met?” said Councilor Pelletier.

“Every worker who worked for the city during the pandemic is an essential worker, and I want to support all of them. So, my vote was not against the firefighters. It was looking to be more equitable to all of our city employees. So, I’m looking forward to moving forward with some discussion on that,” said Councilor Davitt.

When asked for comment, the firefighters union pointed us to their statement, which reads:

“The Bangor Firefighters Union is deeply dismayed by the City Council’s decision to vote (NO) on the ARPA request presented by our dedicated firefighters. After delivering compelling testimonies and shedding light on the deplorable conditions faced by our department and the low morale among our members, it is disheartening that some council members chose to deny the essential funding we urgently needed.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of Bangor Citizens who stood by our side, expressing their unwavering support for the firefighters. Your solidarity has not gone unnoticed, and we remain resolute in our commitment to serving and protecting the community.

Despite the council’s decision, Myself and the Bangor Firefighters Union urge all citizens to remember this pivotal moment and use their voices to advocate for change. The upcoming November elections present an opportunity to elect representatives who truly understand the critical importance of adequately supporting our fire department.

The ARPA request aimed to address pressing issues that impact the well-being of both our firefighters and the community. By denying this funding, the council missed a chance to invest in essential resources that would enhance our capabilities and ensure the highest level of safety for all residents.

We want to assure the community that, despite this setback, the Bangor Firefighters Union remains steadfast in our commitment to improving working conditions, equipment, and resources for our firefighters. We will continue to engage in dialogue with the City Council and other stakeholders to find a resolution that benefits everyone.

Together, we will continue fighting for a fire department that can operate at its fullest potential and provide the high-quality services Bangor deserves. We encourage the community to support us in this endeavor, as we work towards securing a brighter and safer future for all.”

