Augusta celebrates Disability Pride Month

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - July is Disability Pride Month.

Augusta’s Mill Park was buzzing with activity Friday during the 5th annual Disability Pride Day.

Put on by Disability Rights Maine, there was plenty of food, music, and information tables for attendees to enjoy.

Not only do events like these promote community connections, but it is also a place to promote political activism and self-advocacy when it comes to disability rights.

“Disability Pride Month for people is very important because our voices never get heard. And we need to let people know that we have a disability, we can do the same thing as you,” explains Jon McGovern, a program associate at Speaking Up For Us. “Our politicians as well, we’d like to let them know that we’re important and we want to let them know that we’re here and we’re not going to go, and our saying is ‘Nothing about us without us.’”

One current issue disability advocates are campaigning for is the passing of L.D. 166, a bill to keep people living with disabilities from losing a large portion of their Supplemental Security Income when they get married.

“People that have a disability that want to get married, they can’t get married, because if they both have a disability and they both have SSI, one of their SSI, it could be the husband or the spouse, can be just losing their benefits completely,” says Kile Pelletier of Speaking Up For Us.

Kile’s wife, Stephanie Pelletier, explains the feeling of losing her SSI as, “It made me feel like I was worthless at times because I have to rely on my husband to provide, I don’t want him to always provide.”

Ultimately, Mill Park was the place for fun, new friendships, and furtherment of disability awareness and most of all, pride.

