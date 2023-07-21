Activists commemorate Equal Rights Amendment Centennial

Activists commemorate Equal Rights Amendment Centennial
Activists commemorate Equal Rights Amendment Centennial(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 2023 marks 100 years since the first introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), an aim to achieve equality of rights under the law for all sexes.

To commemorate the occasion, folks gathered outside of the State House in Augusta.

The event featured speakers such as Representatives Lois Reckitt, D-South Portland, and Holly Stover, D-Boothbay. There were also representatives from the Maine Women’s Lobby and the Department of the Secretary of State present.

Despite it being the centennial of the ERA, it still has yet to be included in the federal or Maine Constitutions.

“I purposefully haven’t said celebrate, I say commemorate, because we don’t have anything to celebrate, really, because it hasn’t gone into effect after 100 years,” explains organizer Barbara Cray from Maine Women’s Lobby. “100 years they tried to get equality and it’s just been turned away constantly. I mean, I’m so fortunate in the state of Maine, because the state of Maine is protecting women in many ways, even though there’s not a constitutional amendment.”

The Equal Rights Amendment has been ratified in 38 states since it was passed by Congress in the 1970s.

“You know, we’re now realizing that rights that people thought they have are being taken away, and only if there’s a constitutional provision that grants these rights will they be enforced in any meaningful way,” remarks Cray.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Disability Pride Month
Augusta celebrates Disability Pride Month
Bangor City Hall
Bangor city councilors looking to address firefighters’ concerns post-ARPA vote
Maine Renaissance Faire
Maine Renaissance Faire returns this weekend
Fire in Greene - WMTW
Devastating fire in Greene destroys home, vehicle