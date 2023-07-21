6-year-old Mattawamkeag boy needs your vote for the Mullet Championship

Vance started his mullet journey at 4-years-old
6-year-old Vance Pelkey entered Mullet Championship
6-year-old Vance Pelkey entered Mullet Championship(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Whether you know it as the Kentucky Waterfall, locks of glory or the Tennessee tail, it’s no doubt that the mullet haircut has made a huge comeback.

There’s national competitions underway all year long and one 6-year-old from Mattawamkeag needs your vote.

Vance Pelkey began his mullet journey when he was just 4-years-old.

And it all started with a simple trip to the barber and a very important question.

“I took him in one day to get a haircut at the barbershop and he was sitting in the chair and he had asked the barber, can 4-year-olds have mullets?,” said his mother, Tayla Garland.

“The barber looked at me and said well if mom says it’s okay, and that’s how it started, he was so excited that day because he just could not believe that 4-year-olds could have a mullet.”

Ever since then his locks of glory have been the talk of the town and now he’s entered into the national Mullet Championship.

Vance went through the first round and got 8th place and now as he gears up for the second round, he’s asking Mainers to be on his side.

You can cast your vote by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

5 Things to do this weekend
Urban Garden Tour
Urban Garden Tour returns this Saturday to Bangor/ Brewer area
Mathew Brackley
Waldoboro man arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach
Weekend Forecast