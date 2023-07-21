6-year-old Mattawamkeag boy needs your vote for the Mullet Championship

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Whether you know it as the Kentucky Waterfall, locks of glory or the Tennessee tail, it’s no doubt that the mullet haircut has made a huge comeback.

There’s national competitions underway all year long and one 6-year-old from Mattawamkeag needs your vote.

Vance Pelkey began his mullet journey when he was just 4-years-old.

And it all started with a simple trip to the barber and a very important question.

“I took him in one day to get a haircut at the barbershop and he was sitting in the chair and he had asked the barber, can 4-year-olds have mullets?,” said his mother, Tayla Garland.

“The barber looked at me and said well if mom says it’s okay, and that’s how it started, he was so excited that day because he just could not believe that 4-year-olds could have a mullet.”

Ever since then his locks of glory have been the talk of the town and now he’s entered into the national Mullet Championship.

Vance went through the first round and got 8th place and now as he gears up for the second round, he’s asking Mainers to be on his side.

You can cast your vote by following this link.

