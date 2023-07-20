UMaine student uninjured after chemical spill
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A student on the University of Maine campus was uninjured Thursday afternoon after a chemical spill.
It happened at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center in Orono.
School officials say the minor spill was the result of an isolated experiment being conducted inside a chemical hood.
We’re told the student was sprayed by a chemical while in full protective gear.
The student was able to decontaminate immediately.
Hazmat officials have determined the affected lab is safe.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.