Two men arrested on drug chares after traffic stop in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested in Augusta Tuesday morning on drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a pick-up for a vehicle defect.

The deputy recognized the driver, Timothy Dumas, 46, of Manchester, and knew his license was suspended.

He also recognized the passenger, Dustin Schulz, 24, who had a warrant out for arrest for failing to appear in court.

The deputy says he found methamphetamine and fentanyl in the truck.

Drug Seizure in Augusta (Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)

Both men were arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Dumas is also charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

