Tim Emery Municipal pool in Bucksport now open after repairs

The pool was temporarily closed due to loss of water
Tim Emery Municipal Pool in Bucksport, Maine
Tim Emery Municipal Pool in Bucksport, Maine(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bucksport now has another way to help people cool off this Summer.

The Tim Emery Municipal Pool is back open to the public after repairs.

Earlier in the Summer, officials noticed the pool lost significant amounts of water which led to a team effort by the town, Down East Family YMCA, and Mike’s Pool Company.

After identifying and repairing the issues, Bucksport’s Operations Director says nothing makes him happier than knowing an important asset to the community is open for locals to enjoy.

“It feels amazing,” said Matt McInnis.

“I know how important it is to the kids in the community and to people in the community. They’re on summer vacation so not all of them have the liberty or the ability to just go to a lake so for them to ride their bike, walk, or ride their scooter down the road to Tim Emery pool means the world to them. As long as they’re having fun, being safe and smiling then it makes my day.”

The pool will be open to the public until August 25th.

The town is hosting their doggy paddle fundraiser on August 26th for the local animal shelter.

Until then, they’re open seven days a week from 12PM to 6PM and entry is free.

If you’re looking for updates on the pool you can follow the Town of Bucksport Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Tony Campbell and Rob Barker
Maine motorcycle instructors complete ride to all Four Corners
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
Two men arrested on drug chares after traffic stop in Augusta
Paul Adams
Augusta man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Chelsea
The fire broke our around noon on Monday on Perkins Ave in Burnham
Burnham man facing charges for allegedly setting relative’s house on fire