Tim Emery Municipal pool in Bucksport now open after repairs

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bucksport now has another way to help people cool off this Summer.

The Tim Emery Municipal Pool is back open to the public after repairs.

Earlier in the Summer, officials noticed the pool lost significant amounts of water which led to a team effort by the town, Down East Family YMCA, and Mike’s Pool Company.

After identifying and repairing the issues, Bucksport’s Operations Director says nothing makes him happier than knowing an important asset to the community is open for locals to enjoy.

“It feels amazing,” said Matt McInnis.

“I know how important it is to the kids in the community and to people in the community. They’re on summer vacation so not all of them have the liberty or the ability to just go to a lake so for them to ride their bike, walk, or ride their scooter down the road to Tim Emery pool means the world to them. As long as they’re having fun, being safe and smiling then it makes my day.”

The pool will be open to the public until August 25th.

The town is hosting their doggy paddle fundraiser on August 26th for the local animal shelter.

Until then, they’re open seven days a week from 12PM to 6PM and entry is free.

If you’re looking for updates on the pool you can follow the Town of Bucksport Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.