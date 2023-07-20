Sunshine, Warm & Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today bringing us a beautiful summer day with partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. There may be an isolated shower in the mountains but otherwise a dry day is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Dew points are expected to be in the mid-50s to around 60°, making for a more comfortable day. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Unfortunately... the less humid conditions won’t last long as humidity is forecast to move back into the area Friday. Low pressure approaching the area Friday will bring us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly Friday afternoon with the best chance being over northern and western parts of the state. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to around 80°. Dew points will climb back into the 60s. Low pressure will continue to lift through the area Saturday which will keep our weather unsettled for the start of the weekend. Plan on some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs in the 70s to around 80°. Sunday looks better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A few showers will still be possible across the northern half of the state but otherwise drier weather is expected. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in 80s. It looks like we could see a nice stretch of summer weather for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 78°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 56°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon with the best chances over northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 71°-81°, coolest along the coast. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

