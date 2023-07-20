Pedestrian killed on Route 1 in Belfast

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLAINE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was killed after State Police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Route 1 in Blaine.

They say the driver was headed north when he saw 43-year old Joshua Morse walking in the travel way.

The driver told authorities he slammed on his brakes but could not avoid striking Morse.

Morse died at the scene.

The crash is now under investigation.

