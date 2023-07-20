Patriots to wear red throwbacks for two games in 2023

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that during this upcoming season the throwback red uniforms will be making a return.

They’ll be wearing them in week 2 on September 17th against the Dolphins and Week 13 on December 3rd against the Chargers.

Last year the Patriots went 1-1 dawning the Old Pat the Patriot Logo.

They defeated the Lions in week 5 by a 29-0 score line and lost to the Bills 24-10 in their week 13 matchup.

The Patriots wore red jerseys from 1961-1993 and have brought them out every so often in the years since.

