Patriots to wear red throwbacks for two games in 2023

FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty (32) returns a kickoff for a touchdown...
FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty (32) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in front of New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (2) and defensive back Isaiah Trufant (35) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. McCourty is retiring from the NFL, ending a 13-year run with the team that included winning three Super Bowl rings. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)(Stephan Savoia | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that during this upcoming season the throwback red uniforms will be making a return.

They’ll be wearing them in week 2 on September 17th against the Dolphins and Week 13 on December 3rd against the Chargers.

Last year the Patriots went 1-1 dawning the Old Pat the Patriot Logo.

They defeated the Lions in week 5 by a 29-0 score line and lost to the Bills 24-10 in their week 13 matchup.

The Patriots wore red jerseys from 1961-1993 and have brought them out every so often in the years since.

