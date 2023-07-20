Monitoring air quality after smoke from Canada wildfires

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Paying attention to the weather is important, but this summer, monitoring air quality has become more frequent.

Dr. Gail Carlson, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at Colby College, says people need to think about the health impacts of being exposed to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

She says sometimes we can see the smoke, but more often, it’s not visible.

That’s where air quality alerts come in.

You can look at a chart on AirNow.gov.

Green means air quality is good, and yellow is moderate.

But when the arrow is in the orange, air quality is unhealthy for groups such as older adults and children.

Dr. Carlson says it’s best to stay indoors when the chart shows air quality over 70.

“I think it is important for people to pay attention to the air quality alerts that we are given and to minimize activities outdoors if it is an air quality alert day, particularly people who have underlying asthma, COPD cardiovascular disease. But, I will say I didn’t go running yesterday and the day before because I didn’t want to expose myself and I don’t have underlying conditions,” Dr. Carlson said.

She says people can also close their windows and turn the AC on to recirculate the air.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.