Monitoring air quality after smoke from Canada wildfires

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Paying attention to the weather is important, but this summer, monitoring air quality has become more frequent.

Dr. Gail Carlson, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at Colby College, says people need to think about the health impacts of being exposed to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

She says sometimes we can see the smoke, but more often, it’s not visible.

That’s where air quality alerts come in.

You can look at a chart on AirNow.gov.

Green means air quality is good, and yellow is moderate.

But when the arrow is in the orange, air quality is unhealthy for groups such as older adults and children.

Dr. Carlson says it’s best to stay indoors when the chart shows air quality over 70.

“I think it is important for people to pay attention to the air quality alerts that we are given and to minimize activities outdoors if it is an air quality alert day, particularly people who have underlying asthma, COPD cardiovascular disease. But, I will say I didn’t go running yesterday and the day before because I didn’t want to expose myself and I don’t have underlying conditions,” Dr. Carlson said.

She says people can also close their windows and turn the AC on to recirculate the air.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Clouds, Showers & Humidity Return Friday
Opioid crisis
Mills convenes Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit
Clifton crash
Route 9 in Clifton back open after rollover crash
The University of Maine
UMaine student uninjured after chemical spill