Mini golf course opens in Southwest Harbor

Golf of Maine
Golf of Maine(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new mini golf course on Mount Desert Island.

Two local fishermen have opened the course hoping to let families have fun while learning more about the fishing industry.

Located in the heart of Southwest Harbor and just minutes away from Acadia National Park is a new fishing inspired 18-hole mini golf course called ‘Golf of Maine.’

“We’re more than just mini golf,” said Holly Masterson, Golf of Maine owner.

It’s a family affair for owner and fisherman, Holly Masterson.

She and her stepfather, David, bought the property in 2018. Last fall, they got the ball rolling on the course.

“Each hole is a little different. The first nine holes are ADA certified, so they’re flat. After hole 10, over by the seahorse and the waterfall, it goes up a few steps, and that begins the more challenging back nine,” Masterson said.

Later this summer, Masterson says they’ll have a livecam installed at the course so visitors will be able to see what David is doing out on the water in their lobster boat.

Next year, they’ll add touch tanks, a fishermen’s “hall of fame” featuring local fishermen, as well as a gift shop.

By playing an 18-round hole of mini golf here, you’ll get to learn about the Gulf of Maine. You’ll also get to hear some sea stories from fishermen like Holly.

“We get people always wanting to know what it is like to be on the water and what it’s like to be a woman on the water, and just the ins and outs of fishing, so this is our opportunity to give back and share their stories,” Masterson said.

You won’t find Holly out on the water much these days since she’s tending to the mini golf course, but she says this venture has been a fun change of pace.

“The last 20 years fishing with him is something that I would never trade. It’s so wonderful, and to now get to experience something this positive, in connection to fishing, is something that we’ve been dreaming of doing for years, so it’s really great to finally see this up and running,” Masterson said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Gavel
Bangor woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer
Filing deadline approaches for Maine veterans exposed to toxic hazards
Filing deadline approaches for Maine veterans exposed to toxic hazards
Trapped
Author Brook Merrow talks about her novel ‘Trapped’
Author Brook Merrow talks about her novel "Trapped"