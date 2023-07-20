Mini golf course opens in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new mini golf course on Mount Desert Island.

Two local fishermen have opened the course hoping to let families have fun while learning more about the fishing industry.

Located in the heart of Southwest Harbor and just minutes away from Acadia National Park is a new fishing inspired 18-hole mini golf course called ‘Golf of Maine.’

“We’re more than just mini golf,” said Holly Masterson, Golf of Maine owner.

It’s a family affair for owner and fisherman, Holly Masterson.

She and her stepfather, David, bought the property in 2018. Last fall, they got the ball rolling on the course.

“Each hole is a little different. The first nine holes are ADA certified, so they’re flat. After hole 10, over by the seahorse and the waterfall, it goes up a few steps, and that begins the more challenging back nine,” Masterson said.

Later this summer, Masterson says they’ll have a livecam installed at the course so visitors will be able to see what David is doing out on the water in their lobster boat.

Next year, they’ll add touch tanks, a fishermen’s “hall of fame” featuring local fishermen, as well as a gift shop.

By playing an 18-round hole of mini golf here, you’ll get to learn about the Gulf of Maine. You’ll also get to hear some sea stories from fishermen like Holly.

“We get people always wanting to know what it is like to be on the water and what it’s like to be a woman on the water, and just the ins and outs of fishing, so this is our opportunity to give back and share their stories,” Masterson said.

You won’t find Holly out on the water much these days since she’s tending to the mini golf course, but she says this venture has been a fun change of pace.

“The last 20 years fishing with him is something that I would never trade. It’s so wonderful, and to now get to experience something this positive, in connection to fishing, is something that we’ve been dreaming of doing for years, so it’s really great to finally see this up and running,” Masterson said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.