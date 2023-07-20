Mills convenes Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills convened Maine’s fifth annual opioid response summit, in Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena, on Thursday, bringing together 1,400 policymakers and the recovery community to curb an epidemic that costs the state hundreds of lives every year.

The all-day summit occurred as officials revealed the state will surpass 300 fatal overdoses for the first six months of the year; 253 drug deaths through May have already been reported.

The state is on pace for more than 600 drug deaths this year, which is less than last year’s record 716 deaths and the 632 in 2021.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to be involved in 80% of those deaths.

The theme of the summit was prevention, but speakers focused a lot on saving lives and recovery.

Mills announced a pair of new initiatives, including hiring nine more peer outreach workers to help people fighting addiction to obtain treatment and to distribute overdose-reversing Narcan kits.

The Mills administration is also tackling xylazine, an animal tranquilizer sometimes mixed by drug dealers with fentanyl and now traced in 10% to 15% of Maine drug deaths, by spending $1 million on fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

Gordon Smith, Director, Maine Opioid Response explained how those work.

Smith said, “It’s a strip, and it will tell them whether there’s fentanyl in their product. They think they’re using just cocaine, or they think they’re using just meth, and they test it, and it shows fentanyl, maybe they’ll use slower. It’s probably naive to think they won’t use at all, but maybe they’ll use it differently because fentanyl is so potent, 50 times more powerful than heroin, and it acts very quickly.”

Mills and Smith said the state is also expanding the number of detox beds in residential treatment facilities by about 200 this year. Milestone, in Portland, is doubling in size, and Wellspring, in Hampden, near Bangor, is growing. New beds going into rural facilities as well, in Washington County and possibly Kennebec County. Meanwhile, the Maine Medical Association, which represents 5,000 doctors, announced at the summit what it’s calling the Thousand Lives Campaign for Maine.

With a projected 3,500 drug deaths over the next five years, the MMA aims to save at least 1,000.Dr. Eric Steele, MMA President and a general practitioner, said, “Everybody who’s taking care of 1,500 patients has patients in that panel who are addicted to opioids and have opioid use disorder. We want those primary care providers, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, family physicians, internist, pediatricians -- we want them all to provide buprenorphine and medication assisted therapy to those patients of theirs who have opioid use disorder.”

