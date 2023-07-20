Maine motorcycle instructors complete ride to all Four Corners

KEY WEST, Florida (WABI) - Two motorcycle instructors from Penobscot County have completed their mission to ride to all four corners of the United States.

We first told you about this trip of a lifetime last month.

Tony Campbell and Rob Barker started their journey in Madawaska on June 30th.

The U.S. Air Force veterans spent the next 19 days riding to Washington State, then Southern California, and finally, Florida.

They biked 9,340 miles in all!

While Barker headed back to Maine, Campbell is staying in Key West for a few more days for some well-deserved rest.

“The bike performed phenomenally. Had no issues with the bike at all,” said Campbell. “She got me down there and back, no major issues at all. We did have to change a flat tire. I got a flat tire, so I had to change that out. We drank water along the way and stopped as we needed. No major issues.”

Campbell says the trip was hotter than expected, and a few hiccups along the way prevented them from meeting their goal of hitting all 48 states.

His favorite part of the trip? Seeing the Grand Canyon.

