Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers

money generic
money generic(WCTV Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would allow the state’s minimum wage law to apply to farm workers, saying she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

Mills said she’ll use an executive order to formally reestablish a stakeholder group “to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis” of the bill with the goal of arriving at “a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers.”

She said she’ll present her own bill next year based on the conclusions.

Talbot Ross accused the governor for “using the power of her office to maintain inequality amongst Mainers.”

Lawmakers will get an opportunity to override the veto next week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Voting
Maine governor vetoes bill aimed at preventing foreign influence in state elections
Husson University hosts Pharmacy Camp
SK Tours
You can take a tour of Bangor and buy a piece of its history in one spot
Lincoln, Maine
76th Annual River Driver’s Supper in Lincoln