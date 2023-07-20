Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers

AUGUSTA, Maine - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would allow the state’s minimum wage law to apply to farm workers, saying she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

Mills said she’ll use an executive order to formally reestablish a stakeholder group “to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis” of the bill with the goal of arriving at “a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers.”

She said she’ll present her own bill next year based on the conclusions.

Talbot Ross accused the governor for “using the power of her office to maintain inequality amongst Mainers.”

Lawmakers will get an opportunity to override the veto next week.

