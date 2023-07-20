Maine governor vetoes bill aimed at preventing foreign influence in state elections

AUGUSTA, Maine - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to prohibit foreign influence in Maine elections, but voters will get the get the final say if lawmakers sustain the veto next week.

Mills said in a statement Wednesday that she had concerns about the constitutionality of the bill and feared the language was so broad it could silence “legitimate voices, including Maine-based businesses.”

The bill was introduced after Quebec-owned Hydro-Quebec spent millions fighting a referendum in which voters rebuked a transmission line project aimed at bringing the company’s hydropower to the New England power grid.

State law bans foreign nationals and companies from donating to candidate campaigns but doesn’t address referendums.

