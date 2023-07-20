Maine Celtic Celebration returns to Belfast this weekend

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtic Celebration is returning to Belfast July 21 through July 23.

From Friday to Sunday, Belfast Commons will be decked out with live music, games, food, and more.

With staples like the kilt contest, National Cheese Roll Championship, and even a dog parade, this 17th annual celebration will sure be one to remember!

The Maine Celtic Celebration is made possible by volunteers and donations. There is a suggested entry donation of $15 but it is not mandatory. The organization is still accepting volunteers, which can apply on their website or through their email.

For more information, or to donate or volunteer, please visit their website or Facebook page.

