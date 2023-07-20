Local high school football players mic’d up for summer passing league

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday nights High School football players head to Hampden Academy for a passing league.

They play 7v7, two hand touch as they get ready for the upcoming season.

TV-5 put a microphone on Bucksport’s Ayden Maguire and Foxcroft Academy’s Wyatt Rayfield to get the sights and sounds of high school football.

