Kluber and Story to suit up for Portland on rehab assignment

Should the Sea Dogs advance, Portland would host games two and three of the Eastern League Championship.(WMTW)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been wanting to see some Major League talent but haven’t been able to head down to Fenway this year, you may want to consider heading to Hadlock this weekend.

The Sea Dogs announced on Thursday that a pair of Red Sox players will be suiting up for Portland over the weekend.

Pitcher Corey Kluber and infielder Trevor Story are coming into town for rehab assignments.

Kluber is set to be Portland’s man on the mound Friday night.

And Story is also expected to be in the Sea Dogs lineup for these next few days.

While Kluber has been out since June 20th Story hasn’t suited up for the sox since 2022.

They’ll hopefully make their return to Boston soon as the Red Sox currently sit 2 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot.

