Humidity, Clouds & Chance For Showers Return Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control overnight bringing mostly clear skies and dew points that will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overall pretty comfortable sleeping weather this evening. There will be areas of locally dense fog along the coast and lows will be mostly in the 50s.

By Friday, the high will be moving out and an approaching low-pressure system will bring us increasing clouds throughout the morning. There will also be the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon for parts of western Maine. The Bangor region will not see a chance until later in the night. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s with dew points returning into the mid to upper 60s.

The chance for showers & storms will continue into Saturday. It will NOT be a washout but be prepared for a passing shower or two. There will also be limited sunshine. Highs will max out mostly in the 70s with dew points in the 60s.

Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend as it will be dry, mostly sunny and will have highs in the 70s & 80s. Dewpoints will be slightly lower in the low to mid 60s.

Dry weather conditions are expected to last into early next week. There will be a cold front by Tuesday afternoon that will bring a chance for showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog along the coast. Lows in the 50s with dew points also in the 50s. Light southerly wind.

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing throughout the day with afternoon showers & storms possible in the west. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity returns. SE winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated showers & storms. Highs in the 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s & mid 80s. Afternoon showers & storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

