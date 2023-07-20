Give and Take stations provide mutual aid with produce

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Local gardeners are providing fresh produce for their neighbors, completely free of charge.

Give and Take stations are set up all over Waldo County with more than 16 locations.

“We really wanted to create a space for gardeners who have more than they can eat themselves to bring us produce, so we really just accept garden or sometimes farmers drop off produce,” describes Vina Lindley of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Waldo County.

The tables are readily available, making it easier to access for people who may not be able to pick up at food pantries or grocery stores. The give and take method creates an organic flow of produce getting regularly dropped off and picked up, resulting in minimal waste.

Beyond the increased accessibility, Give and Take tables make community support easy. There is an inventory sheet for those giving and taking, making the experience is simple, quick, and anonymous.

“One of the wonderful things about this program, which is true about being involved in food access work locally and just in community-based service in general, is that it’s mutually fulfilling,” explains Waldo County Bounty Program Director Laura Sheinkopf. “And, we do often get ‘thank yous’ in the notebook and things like that, but it’s also really rewarding to grow your own cucumber and then put it out and wonder who’s going to end up with it and just feel excited that it’s going somewhere, and you don’t really need to know where it goes, but just contributing to a bigger picture in that way.”

Give and Take tables usually run from June to October, providing fresh seasonal picks from summer to fall.

It is the organizational groups’ goal to expand Give and Take to every town in the county.

For more information, including the full list of Give and Take sites, please visit Waldo County Bounty’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.