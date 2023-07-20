Filing deadline approaches for Maine veterans exposed to toxic hazards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine veterans who were exposed to toxic hazards may be eligible for benefits, but there’s a deadline coming up.

August 9 is the last day for veterans to apply for backdated toxic exposure benefits.

The benefits come from the PACT Act of 2022, a bipartisan bill backed by Senator Angus King.

King held a press conference Thursday hoping to get the word out to the 56,000 Maine veterans who potentially qualify. He says fewer than 3,000 have submitted a PACT claim so far.

“The deadline for getting retroactive benefits to last year, to last August, is August 9th. And that’s what we really want to emphasize today, that veterans in Maine who feel that they have a claim, that they were exposed to a burn pit, and by the way, there are thousands of those veterans, should get in touch with the VA in the next week to avoid losing what could be a year’s worth of benefits,” said Sen. King.

“There were more locations added under the PACT Act for veterans that were exposed to Agent Orange. Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam, and Johnson Atoll, just to name a few. So, any veteran from either the Gulf War era or the Vietnam era, we really encourage you to apply,” said Michael Brawn, deputy director, Veterans Benefit Administration.

PACT claims can still be submitted after August 9th, but they won’t be eligible for backdated benefits.

To get started on a claim, call 621-6938 or visit va.gov.

