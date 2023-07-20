Burnham man facing charges for allegedly setting relative’s house on fire

The fire broke our around noon on Monday on Perkins Ave in Burnham(Maine Department of Public Safety)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURNHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Burnham man was arrested Monday after allegedly setting a relative’s house on fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Perkins Road in Burnham around noon Nobody was home, and no one was injured.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a neighbor worked to put out the fire with a hose and extinguisher until fire crews arrived.

Officials say a relative of the homeowner, 53-year-old Jeffrey Cookson, was seen at the home right before the fire started.

Jeffrey Cookson of Burnham is facing burglary and arson charges after allegedly setting a relative's home on fire on Monday(Waldo County Jail)

Police arrested Cookson for arson and burglary.

He’s being held at Waldo County Jail.

