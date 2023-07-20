Burnham man facing charges for allegedly setting relative’s house on fire
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
BURNHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Burnham man was arrested Monday after allegedly setting a relative’s house on fire.
The fire broke out at a home on Perkins Road in Burnham around noon Nobody was home, and no one was injured.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a neighbor worked to put out the fire with a hose and extinguisher until fire crews arrived.
Officials say a relative of the homeowner, 53-year-old Jeffrey Cookson, was seen at the home right before the fire started.
Police arrested Cookson for arson and burglary.
He’s being held at Waldo County Jail.
