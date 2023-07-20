Bangor woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing from the tribal organization where she was employed.

According to court records, between June 2017 and April 2021, 54-year-old Angelia Holt stole more than $28,000 from her employer by using a credit card issued to another employee for unauthorized personal expenses.

Holt then altered the invoices to conceal the theft.

She was employed as an accounting clerk for the unnamed organization.

Holt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000

She’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.