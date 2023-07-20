Augusta man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Chelsea

Paul Adams
Paul Adams(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man was arrested for various drug charges after a traffic stop last week in Chelsea.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car that had crossed the yellow line several times.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence.

Police say they found cocaine and pills that were suspected to be fentanyl or a compound of fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Drug Seizure
Drug Seizure(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)

As you can see in the picture, the pills are colorful and resemble children’s vitamins.

Paul Adams, 40, is charged with operating under the influence, trafficking of fentanyl, unlawful possession of cocaine, and criminal mischief.

Police say he damaged the cruiser on the way to jail.

