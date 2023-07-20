5 arrested in East Millinocket after traffic stop

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The East Millinocket police department arrested five people for multiple charges after conducting a traffic stop on Central St. on July 17 shortly before 11PM .

According to a Facebook post on the police department’s page, an officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle and immediately observed signs that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Field sobriety tests led to an arrest of the operator of the vehicle and officials learned that the driver was on bail that prohibited her from consuming or possessing alcohol.

The officer searched the vehicle and located psilocybin, adderall, MDMA and other evidence of drug trafficking resulting in $3,800.

All five occupants were arrested and transported to the Penobscot county jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

