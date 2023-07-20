5 arrested in East Millinocket after traffic stop

Additional charges are still pending
5 arrested in East Millinocket
5 arrested in East Millinocket(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The East Millinocket police department arrested five people for multiple charges after conducting a traffic stop on Central St. on July 17 shortly before 11PM .

According to a Facebook post on the police department’s page, an officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle and immediately observed signs that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Field sobriety tests led to an arrest of the operator of the vehicle and officials learned that the driver was on bail that prohibited her from consuming or possessing alcohol.

The officer searched the vehicle and located psilocybin, adderall, MDMA and other evidence of drug trafficking resulting in $3,800.

All five occupants were arrested and transported to the Penobscot county jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

money generic
Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers
Voting
Maine governor vetoes bill aimed at preventing foreign influence in state elections
Husson University hosts Pharmacy Camp
SK Tours
You can take a tour of Bangor and buy a piece of its history in one spot