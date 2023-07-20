2 people arrested on drug charges in Canaan

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Canaan Wednesday.

Police say the investigation was originally for a stolen chainsaw, but it turned into a major drug bust.

Officials say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, and a substantial amount on fentanyl in the home.

Garrett Cote, 24, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

Rylee Spofford, 19, is also facing multiple charges including aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Both are being held at Somerset County Jail.

