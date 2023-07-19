You can take a tour of Bangor and buy a piece of its history in one spot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you want to wear a piece of Bangor’s history, we know where you can get it.

SK Tours has a new location after operating out of driveways and pick-up spots.

Co-owner of SK Tours, James Tinker said, “We were now at 872 Hammond street right across from Bangor Savings Bank. We bought this building last year. We try to give a mix of things to look at, things to buy, and things to talk about. And, we have a nice little gift shop, and we can start and finish one right here, and it’s very nice to have a home base. Finally, we try to get T shirts, magnets, the regular touristy stuff, along with some things from local businesses.”

The space on Hammond Street is complete with a collectibles display and a shop.

You can find Stephen King goods, as well as Bangor and Maine items, including jewelry made from the Bangor Public Library’s old copper dome.

The ladies who owned the Maine Jewelry and Art shop downtown had been making this jewelry when they were open.

Now, they’re selling pieces at the SK Tours shop which have been very popular.

Jewelry Artist and Co-owner of Maine Jewelry and Art, Roxanne Munksgaard said, “In came Janet and Jamie from SK tours, who were regular customers and customers of their tours would come in afterwards to buy a piece of the dome. And the reasoning behind that, if you don’t know, is because Bangor is Derry. And Derry was written, and it and those other stories basically take place in the library. So, people who took these tour wanted a little piece of Bangor to bring home”

Maine Jewelry and Art has sold over 3000 of the jewelry pieces.

To find yours, you can check out the SK Tours location on Hammond Street or go to https://www.mainejewelryart.com/

For more on SK Tours visit https://sk-tours.com/

