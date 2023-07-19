Still Warm & Humid Today, Few Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly cross the state today. This will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected but any showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. It will warm and still humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dewpoints in the 60s to near 70°. Less humid air is forecast to slowly move into the state from northwest to southeast later in the day and into tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. It will be cooler and less humid. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will build into the area Thursday bringing us a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Dew points are expected to be in the mid-50s to around 60°, making for a more comfortable day. Unfortunately... the less humid conditions don’t last long as humidity is forecast to move right back into the area Friday. Low pressure approaching the area Friday will bring us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the day as well. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to around 80°. Low pressure will continue to lift through the area Saturday which will keep our weather unsettled into the start of the weekend. Plan on some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday looks better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. A few showers will still be possible across the northern half of the state but otherwise drier weather is expected.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and still humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and less humid. Lows between 57°-63°. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs between 78°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible, mainly north. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.