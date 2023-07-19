Seventh person sentenced for role in drug conspiracy in Aroostook, Penobscot counties

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man has been sentenced to just under 14 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

Matthew Catalano, 33, pleaded guilty last year to charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He was also charged for being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Catalano is the seventh person involved in the drug conspiracy in Aroostook and Penobscot counties to be sentenced.

