Rockland police receives report about juveniles in possession of a firearm

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they received a report Monday about several juveniles in possession of a firearm.

Officers say they quickly located the juveniles and the weapon.

Police say it was a Hi-Point, .45-caliber carbine style rifle which one of the juveniles had hidden under a house.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case or a missing or stolen firearm fitting that description to contact them.

