Rockland police receives report about juveniles in possession of a firearm
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they received a report Monday about several juveniles in possession of a firearm.
Officers say they quickly located the juveniles and the weapon.
Police say it was a Hi-Point, .45-caliber carbine style rifle which one of the juveniles had hidden under a house.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case or a missing or stolen firearm fitting that description to contact them.
