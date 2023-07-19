Orono pool closing early this year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The summer of swimming will come to an early end for some in Orono, but in the long run, it’s for the best.

Nickerson Pool will close in early August because the gutter system needs to be repaired.

That’s the metal trough around the deck of the pool.

It’s currently leaking thousands of gallons a day.

Officials tell TV5 there are only two contractors in New England that do this kind of work, and they’ve spent years trying to book one.

”This is the most intense project we could possibly do,” Orono Parks & Recreation Director Meghan Mazzella said.

“We’re ripping out the gutter system so, other pool projects down the line, we wouldn’t have to necessarily close this early or at all to affect patrons but because that this is probably the most invasive thing other than creating a whole new pool. That’s why the closure has to happen this way.”

It’s estimated the work will take two months.

After it’s done, the pool then has to be refilled to make sure it was done correctly.

The decision to close now ensures that in two months there isn’t a danger of it being so cold that the pool water freezes.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.