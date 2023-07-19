Maine senators announce federal funding to treat substance abuse conditions for tribal communities

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, have announced federal funding to treat substance abuse conditions for tribal communities.

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness will receive $750,000 to expand substance use disorder and mental health services.

The money will support the medication assisted treatment program which, in combination with therapy, provides a whole-patient approach to the treatment of opioid addiction.

According to the attorney generals office, there were more than 700 deaths from drug overdoses in Maine last year.

Both senators say the crisis has struck at the heart of every maine community, highlighting the need for additional resources.

