Maine Produce Alliance delivers farm-to-table freshness statewide

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Produce Alliance is bringing farmer’s market favorites straight to consumers, sourced from over 50 local farms all across the state.

Nicole Moore officially founded Maine Produce Alliance in January, but began the process last summer.

The alliance was born from Moore not being able to completely fulfill the needs of restaurants ordering from her Liberty farm Soil + Seed.

“I started meeting other farmers and talking to them and found a couple that had beautiful product, way better than anything I could produce here. So, I started selling theirs at all of my restaurants,” Moore explains its origins. “And then, it grew from there where they started giving me other people that had just started farms, and it really became a place for smaller farms just starting out to have an outlet to sell things.”

Combining what all farms have to offer, Maine Produce Alliance creates and delivers farmer’s choice assortment bundles of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and more.

On their website, you can peruse their catalog full of produce, meats, eggs, dairy, and personal care products like handmade soap.

Every week, Moore drives all around the state to different pick-up locations so everyone can get their box.

“I go all the way to south of Portland, and all the way over towards Mexico and Rumford, all the way up to Bangor, and all along the coast,” she said.

The produce alliance has really become an alliance, in the way that it gives farmers a chance to connect with each other and Maine communities.

“Farmers are notorious for being introverts. No one can ever leave the house. I mean, you can leave the house and all this chaos goes unsupervised,” Moore laughs, motioning to her flock of birds, pigs, and dogs behind her. “But when you have everyone getting together, even if it’s just to drop off your products, and be able to have a place to meet, and then I have a group where all the farmers can get together and share and network. It’s nice. You feel like you have friends, but you don’t have to go far away from your farm.”

Maine Produce Alliance has a mix of wholesale and individual clientele. Moore’s hopes for the future include offering themed boxes, protein and freezer-filler boxes, and expanding their customer base.

Ultimately, she wants to give Mainers a chance to skip the produce aisle for a locally sourced farm-to-table option, as a win-win for farmers and community members alike.

“The goal is to make it more accessible to people, to restaurants. They don’t have to go to the farmer’s market. They don’t have to pick out everything. And then, you have such beautiful produce that’s grown on all of these small farms. And it’s such better quality. Everything is grown so wonderfully. Even if it’s not certified organic, it’s grown organically. It’s grown with love, it’s raised with love. Your animals are treated like your pets, you know?”

For more information on Maine Produce Alliance, visit their website or Facebook page.

