Maine has nation’s only Shellfish & Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship programs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine now has the nation’s only Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship and state certified aquaculture pre-apprenticeship programs.

The Aquaculture Pioneers pre-apprenticeship, sponsored by the Maine Aquaculture Association partnering with Educate Maine and Gulf of Maine Research Institute, is directly connected to the Maine Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship program that launched in the spring.

Over a span of one year, apprentices gain industry-specific skills through a combination of on-the-job learning and mentorship, and 144 hours of classroom education at Southern Maine Community College.

Students will get hands-on training in the aquaculture industry by learning safety protocols, shellfish and seaweed production, vessel and vehicle operation, and maintenance of tools and equipment.

You must be 18 or older for the apprenticeship program and at least a high school student to apply for the pre-apprenticeship program.

Applications for both programs are currently full.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.