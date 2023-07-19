Maine to become first state to decriminalize prostitution -- only for selling sex, not paying for it

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is about to become the first state to decriminalize prostitution -- but only for adults who sell sexual services, not for buyers.

Governor Janet Mills has signed the bill into law, and it should take effect in October, 90 days after the state legislature adjourns for the year at the end of this month.

Democratic State Representative Lois Reckitt, of South Portland, sponsored the bill.

“For me, any time that you’re buying somebody else’s body, it’s a bad thing,” Reckitt said in an interview on Tuesday. “What happens is the women get arrested and punished and criminalized, and because they’ve been exploited. It’s just crazy. I mean, we don’t punish battered women for being beat up.”

Reckitt estimates 90% of the people working as prostitutes are trafficked into the trade. She consulted eight of them for the bill.

Reckitt said, “They do that because they’re starving, their kids are starving, they have no place to live, they’re on drugs, they get hooked on drugs. They get, you know, promised all manner of things. There’s a lot of similarities between prostitution and domestic violence.”

But groups like Decriminalize Sex Work want adult consensual sex buyers to be decriminalized too, arguing that would reduce exploitation and violence while improving sex worker health and safety.

“People engaged in adult consensual sex work are still in a criminalized space,” DSW staff attorney Rebecca Cleary said in a telephone interview. “Making something illegal hasn’t stopped it from happening.”

Cleary described the current law as “an entrapment model” that disregards the bodily autonomy of sex workers.

She said, “It’s not fair to say to them they don’t know what they’re doing with their bodies.”

Reckitt sees the issue differently. She said, “The only way we’re going to ever get rid of the selling and buying of sex is to stop people from buying it. I mean, it’s a demand reduction strategy, and that’s what’s be successful in seven or eight countries in Europe, and Canada as well.”

Reckitt supports the actions by the South Portland Police Department in the past year to arrest 33 men for solicitation of prostitution in a trio of sting operations.

“Part of the reason that women have been arrested is to try to get at the traffickers,” Reckitt said. It puts the women in an awful spot and a dangerous spot. If they do, in fact, have a way or know who has been trafficking them, it gets them into serious danger.”

Becca Zipkin, policy director for World Without Exploitation, supports Reckitt’s efforts, which she called the “equality model.”

“I think that charging buyers with a serious enough penalty to cause deterrence is important,” Zipkin said in a telephone interview. “We want to deter people of power and privilege from taking advantage of people with no power and privilege.”

Reckitt’s second prostitution bill to pass the legislature this session -- now a law also signed by the governor – will seal criminal records of convictions for selling sex.

“Then if somebody checks them on a job reference, they won’t see that, and so that it won’t be a barrier to them finding a reasonable job,” Reckitt said. “I’m trying to get the records to go away in order for the women to make a new life.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.