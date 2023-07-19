Madison parents indicted for manslaughter

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Madison parents have been indicted by a grand jury for a crash that killed one of their children.

Robert Simonds Jr. and Ashley Corson are facing multiple charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault charges, aggravated criminal OUI and multpie endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Robert Simonds Jr. (Somerset County Jail)

The crash happened last October on Route 148 in Madison.

Police say Simonds lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Their 7-year-old son was killed in the crash and their 1-year-old was treated for a serious head injury,

Corson and their other child were also injured in the crash.

Simonds was arrested back in March.

He’s accused of driving under the influence of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Simonds is currently being held at Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.