Lots Of Sunshine & Less Humid Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move from northwest to southeast. There have been some clouds and isolated showers that have developed along the front. Most will not amount to much. After sunset the front will clear the coast and the threat of any showers will end. The rest of the night with have mostly clear skies with more refreshing lows with most locales dropping down into the 50s. Winds will shift out of the northwest pulling in less humid air and will also help to push the marine layer offshore.

High pressure will move into the region on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies & a break from the humidity...FINALLY! Dew points will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Unfortunately, the low humidity will only be for Thursday as dew points return into the 60s and low 70s by Friday and will last through the weekend.

Wildfire smoke will clear out of the region once the front clears. Very minimal impacts from the smoke expected overnight & into Thursday.

Another chance for showers & storms will be possible by Friday afternoon with an approaching low. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 70s. By the upcoming weekend, conditions do not look too bad. Saturday will have scattered showers and a few isolated storms. It will NOT be a washout. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend as it will be dry, mostly sunny and will have highs in the 70s & 80s.

Dry weather conditions are expected to last into early next week.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers end by sunset. Mostly clear skies for the rest of the night. Lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon along with showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s & mid 80s.

